Previous
Photo 540
Black Hats
I attended a funeral today of a friend of mine’s husband. It was sad but uplifting too, a celebration of his life. Here two of my friends who agreed to pose for me
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1940
photos
168
followers
196
following
147% complete
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
678
538
719
720
679
539
680
540
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th January 2024 12:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Great capture. Love the B&W
January 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
January 19th, 2024
KV
ace
So sorry to hear… love the hats, pose & so nice in B&W.
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
You have some lovely friends! Great shot.
January 19th, 2024
