Black Hats by rensala
Photo 540

Black Hats

I attended a funeral today of a friend of mine’s husband. It was sad but uplifting too, a celebration of his life. Here two of my friends who agreed to pose for me
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Great capture. Love the B&W
January 19th, 2024  
Great capture.
January 19th, 2024  
So sorry to hear… love the hats, pose & so nice in B&W.
January 19th, 2024  
You have some lovely friends! Great shot.
January 19th, 2024  
