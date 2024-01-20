Previous
In the Waiting Room by rensala
Photo 541

In the Waiting Room

Not much to do but take a few shots - this lady was fascinating and I was sad not to get a better angle
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great candid capture and coat.
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise