Hubby by rensala
Photo 542

Hubby

I’ve not been so well this weekend so hubby looking after me. And enjoying a tipple without me too!
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Danette Thompson ace
Excellent portrait
January 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful portrait, I am sorry you're not feeling so well
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! What sweet hubby to take care of you. Very nice portrait.
January 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good portrait
January 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely portrait. Sorry to hear you’ve not been well.
January 21st, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely photo of your hubby , hope you are on the mend now
January 21st, 2024  
