Previous
Photo 548
It’s all about the boots
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
4
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1965
photos
170
followers
197
following
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
546
727
728
547
687
688
729
548
Tags
b&w
,
tube
,
candid
Mags
ace
They look like they'll keep your feet and legs dry. Nice candid!
January 27th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Whoa- those are the most stylish duck boots I've ever seen! Great catch!!
January 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Very stylish, lovely candid shot.
January 27th, 2024
