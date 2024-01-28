Previous
And wearing the kit … by rensala
And wearing the kit …

.. not the best selfie ever but it will have to do for today. Fingers and toes crossed our team gets through this round of the FA Cup - sadly we have no expectations any more
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
Oh you look marvelous! =)
January 28th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Great selfie
January 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
the badge is a mirror reflection / back to front , one could say a bit similar to Man U's defence !
January 28th, 2024  
