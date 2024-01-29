Previous
Annual visit to the dermatologist- T and I both have follow ups now for minor ‘things’ - at least hopefully that’s all they are. I rather liked the tattoos on the receptionist’s arm - nice juxtaposition to her Skin Care badge
Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Great candid capture! Hope all is well!
January 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam hopefully just minor things to be removed
January 29th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I’m not a fan of tattooed but do like this one! It’s pretty & as you say follows the line nicely.
January 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice in B&W!
January 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Her fingers look long with an additional tattoo on the middle finger.
January 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Great shot but not a friend of tatoos at all 🙄
January 29th, 2024  
