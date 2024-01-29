Sign up
Previous
Photo 550
Skin Care
Annual visit to the dermatologist- T and I both have follow ups now for minor ‘things’ - at least hopefully that’s all they are. I rather liked the tattoos on the receptionist’s arm - nice juxtaposition to her Skin Care badge
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
16
Comments
6
6
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th January 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
tattoos
Mags
ace
Great candid capture! Hope all is well!
January 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
hopefully just minor things to be removed
January 29th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I’m not a fan of tattooed but do like this one! It’s pretty & as you say follows the line nicely.
January 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice in B&W!
January 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Her fingers look long with an additional tattoo on the middle finger.
January 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great shot but not a friend of tatoos at all 🙄
January 29th, 2024
