Iconic London (5)

The Abbey Road Studios still attract tourists galore. This is a composite of two shots I took on Sunday - one the front signage of the building, which is not overly exciting - and the second tourists on the iconic zebra crossing featured on the Beatles Abbey Road album.



I also found out from the Blue Plaque on the building that Sir Edward Elgar, composer, 1857 - 1934, opened and recorded in the studios on 12th November 1931. Who would have thought.