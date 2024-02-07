Iconic London (7)

A popular tourist destination at Baker Street underground station, Madame Tussaud’s Waxwork Museum used to abut the London Planetarium which closed down many years ago. I guess people wanted to see different kinds of stars! Look at the top of the done and you can see the globe.
There was a plaque outside the station which I saw for the first time. It was laid in 1912, and says: ‘ Beneath this roadway lies the world’s first underground passenger railway. It was opened for public traffic by the Metropolitan Railway Company on 10 January 1863.’