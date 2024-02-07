Previous
Iconic London (7) by rensala
Photo 559

Iconic London (7)

A popular tourist destination at Baker Street underground station, Madame Tussaud’s Waxwork Museum used to abut the London Planetarium which closed down many years ago. I guess people wanted to see different kinds of stars! Look at the top of the done and you can see the globe.

There was a plaque outside the station which I saw for the first time. It was laid in 1912, and says: ‘ Beneath this roadway lies the world’s first underground passenger railway. It was opened for public traffic by the Metropolitan Railway Company on 10 January 1863.’

I’m liking this little February project.

7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise