Iconic London (7)

A popular tourist destination at Baker Street underground station, Madame Tussaud’s Waxwork Museum used to abut the London Planetarium which closed down many years ago. I guess people wanted to see different kinds of stars! Look at the top of the done and you can see the globe.



There was a plaque outside the station which I saw for the first time. It was laid in 1912, and says: ‘ Beneath this roadway lies the world’s first underground passenger railway. It was opened for public traffic by the Metropolitan Railway Company on 10 January 1863.’



I’m liking this little February project.



