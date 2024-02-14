Iconic London (14)

The Southbank in Waterloo, London has everything - art, music, culture, history and lots of fun and definitely a must for anyone visiting London. Sadly it was a pretty grey day today for photos so may have to go back to get some pictures of the London Eye et al.



A trip to the Hayward Gallery this morning with my art group was what brought me here to see the ‘When Forms Come Alive, 60 years of restless sculpture’ exhibition. There are lots of surprising and fascinating works and I enjoyed it more than I thought I would.



Thomas and I then met for a late Italian lunch in Eataly near the equally famous station, Liverpool Street. Just got home and I can hardly move!