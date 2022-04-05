Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
64 / 365
What am I?
I think this little chappie is a turkey but can’t be sure.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
163
photos
100
followers
217
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Latest from all albums
61
92
62
93
63
94
95
64
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th April 2022 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Based on the little tail feathers I think so too but, whatever he is, he is charming.
April 5th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
It is, if you want it to be. Such a nice shot.
I wonder what is that behind it? It looks like a recipient with a lid incorporated into something larger. That looks interesting.
April 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
It does have certain turkey qualities.
April 5th, 2022
Pam
ace
It is the prettiest turkey I have ever seen. Lovely lighting, and colors.
April 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I wonder what is that behind it? It looks like a recipient with a lid incorporated into something larger. That looks interesting.