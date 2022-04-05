Previous
What am I? by rensala
64 / 365

What am I?

I think this little chappie is a turkey but can’t be sure.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022.
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Based on the little tail feathers I think so too but, whatever he is, he is charming.
April 5th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
It is, if you want it to be. Such a nice shot.
I wonder what is that behind it? It looks like a recipient with a lid incorporated into something larger. That looks interesting.
April 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It does have certain turkey qualities.
April 5th, 2022  
Pam ace
It is the prettiest turkey I have ever seen. Lovely lighting, and colors.
April 5th, 2022  
