Still in the Pink by rensala
86 / 365

Still in the Pink

Herend has many many patterns, this pink floral series also comes in green, orange and blue. There are vases, dishes and baubles in all shapes and sizes and each piece is hand painted.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

