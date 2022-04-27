Sign up
86 / 365
Still in the Pink
Herend has many many patterns, this pink floral series also comes in green, orange and blue. There are vases, dishes and baubles in all shapes and sizes and each piece is hand painted.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
0
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
porcelain
,
30-shots2022
,
herend
