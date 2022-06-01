Sign up
121 / 365
Leonardo, Milan
Impossible not to visit Leonardo DaVinci’s Last Supper at the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie. I learned a lot about the painting and its most recent restoration which is likely to replicate very closely to the original.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
art
,
italy
,
collage
