Leonardo, Milan by rensala
Leonardo, Milan

Impossible not to visit Leonardo DaVinci’s Last Supper at the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie. I learned a lot about the painting and its most recent restoration which is likely to replicate very closely to the original.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

