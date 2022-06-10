Sign up
129 / 365
Colourful Capri
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
327
photos
116
followers
237
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th June 2022 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
italy
,
plants
,
vehicles
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of life, it would have been a great half and half 😉
June 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 10th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks - I still tend to see things that way after last month. These two guys wizzed past us, I’m surprised I got the shot off. Just loved the truck
June 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
