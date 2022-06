Palazzo Mincuzzi, Bari

This is the home of the United Colours of Benetton, what must have been a magnificent Palazzio in its day. Sadly it’s pouring with rain in Bari today and we are only here for a few hours in our way to Napoli and Capri. So very few opportunities for photography which is a pity as the city has an old historic centre. It will be for another time.