127 / 365
Oleander, Heel of Italy
I had to look up the name of this beautiful flower - the colour is so delicate. I’ve heRd the name but I’m not sure we find them in the UK. Perhaps someone can let me know.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
italy
,
theme-plants
Mags
ace
I love the color! It's like a peachy pink. Beautiful blossoms.
June 8th, 2022
