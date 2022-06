Cathedral of Oranto

This photo is not one for the faint-hearted. We headed further south after leaving Lecce to Otranto to see another magnificent and awesome cathedral with an ancient 12 century mosaic floor and Byzantine frescos. This is a shot of the ossuary chapel of the Cathedral of Otranto which displays the skulls and bones of 813 martyrs who are said to have died for their faith in 1480. A contingent of 813 men led by the Archbishop survived the bloodbath by hiding in the crypt of the cathedral of Otranto.