I’ve made some new friends today by rensala
I’ve made some new friends today

Back to spring sunshine so we are in the garden. My herbs are looking a bit sad so a reminder for me to buy some new ones to plant up now the weather is warmer
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Bunny getting well acquainted.
April 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet. Love it.
April 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such lovely friends too, I love the butterfly.
April 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
So sweet!
April 18th, 2024  
