Previous
Photo 771
Snow White, 6 dwarfs, and a bunny
These are one of my favourites in hubby’s Herend collection
NB I just realised as I put the dwarfs back in their cupboard that I left one behind 😔 so I’ve changed the title as no time to retake the shot. Actually it probably works better
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2172
photos
172
followers
195
following
211% complete
Views
23
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th April 2024 12:28pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bunny
,
herend
,
30-shots2024
Diana
ace
They are lovely, such a delightful image.
April 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely figurines and capture! I have to ask... where's the 7th dwarf?
April 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Wouldn’t it be funny if it was Dopey or Sleepy that got left behind or even bashful. Cute figures.
April 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Bunny wants to join the group
April 19th, 2024
