Snow White, 6 dwarfs, and a bunny by rensala
Photo 771

Snow White, 6 dwarfs, and a bunny

These are one of my favourites in hubby’s Herend collection
NB I just realised as I put the dwarfs back in their cupboard that I left one behind 😔 so I’ve changed the title as no time to retake the shot. Actually it probably works better
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Renee Salamon

Diana ace
They are lovely, such a delightful image.
April 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely figurines and capture! I have to ask... where's the 7th dwarf?
April 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Wouldn’t it be funny if it was Dopey or Sleepy that got left behind or even bashful. Cute figures.
April 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Bunny wants to join the group
April 19th, 2024  
