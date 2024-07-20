Sign up
Photo 862
Reflections by the Sea
Apologies for delays in commenting, but I’ve come to the seaside for a long weekend with friends. They have children and a dog! Which means no time for anything, not to mention lack of internet. The reflections are mine!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2406
photos
176
followers
197
following
236% complete
View this month »
7
2
1
Themes
iPhone 13 Pro
20th July 2024 5:40pm
reflections
seaside
Mags
ace
Beautiful view! Enjoy yourself.
July 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely place to be.
July 21st, 2024
