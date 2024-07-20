Previous
Reflections by the Sea by rensala
Reflections by the Sea

Apologies for delays in commenting, but I’ve come to the seaside for a long weekend with friends. They have children and a dog! Which means no time for anything, not to mention lack of internet. The reflections are mine!
20th July 2024

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Beautiful view! Enjoy yourself.
July 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely place to be.
July 21st, 2024  
