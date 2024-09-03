Sign up
Previous
Photo 907
Hamel Brooms, St Jacob’s
This is the broom workroom inside the Hamel’s Gift Shop. They’ve been in the broom business since 1908.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2540
photos
174
followers
195
following
248% complete
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
905
923
707
924
708
906
907
709
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2024 2:09pm
Tags
b&w
,
brooms
,
workroom
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing story and very nice in black and white
September 3rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
There is so much to look at here! fav!!
September 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful!
September 3rd, 2024
