Previous
Photo 908
Good Ol’ Days
Beautiful cast iron stove from 1907 in a St Jacob’s restaurant
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2544
photos
174
followers
195
following
248% complete
View this month »
6
2
2
Themes
iPhone 13 Pro
3rd September 2024 1:58pm
b&w
stove
cast-iron
Mags
ace
Oh that is just marvelous! Wish I had my grandmother's old wood stove.
September 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful iron work
September 5th, 2024
