Photo 773
Bunny goes to Wembley
… but no fun when your team is 3-0 up at half time, 3-3 at extra time - an opponent disallowed goal in the last minute of the game. And then winning on penalties having gone first and missed the first one! One traumatised bunny
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2
Themes
iPhone 13 Pro
21st April 2024 3:15pm
Tags
bunny
,
herend
,
30-shots2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I heard Phil getting a bit excited about Coventry. I personally don’t have much interest in football.
April 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
April 21st, 2024
