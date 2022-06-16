Sign up
134 / 365
Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata, Otranto (2)
… and here’s one focussed on the amazing ceiling.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
166
45
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th June 2022 7:27pm
Tags
church
,
cathedral
,
ceiling
,
italy
Diana
ace
Wonderful pov and perspective, such amazing workmanship.
June 16th, 2022
Shanne
beautiful looking ceiling
June 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I love that the windows replicate the arches. Impressive ceiling.
June 16th, 2022
