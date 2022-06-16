Previous
Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata, Otranto (2) by rensala
Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata, Otranto (2)

… and here’s one focussed on the amazing ceiling.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Diana
Wonderful pov and perspective, such amazing workmanship.
June 16th, 2022  
Shanne
beautiful looking ceiling
June 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
I love that the windows replicate the arches. Impressive ceiling.
June 16th, 2022  
