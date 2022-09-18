Sign up
211 / 365
At the table …
… portrait of a dog watching and waiting (using Brushstrokes App)
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
580
photos
130
followers
253
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th August 2022 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
switzerland
,
brushstrokes
,
🇨🇭
Mags
ace
This turned out so nice. Beautiful processing.
September 18th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks, I love that app
September 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
It works very well.
September 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully processed.
September 18th, 2022
