Previous
Next
At the table … by rensala
211 / 365

At the table …

… portrait of a dog watching and waiting (using Brushstrokes App)
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
This turned out so nice. Beautiful processing.
September 18th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam thanks, I love that app
September 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala It works very well.
September 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully processed.
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise