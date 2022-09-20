Sign up
213 / 365
So what’s this then?
My son (and the pooch) were both excited by an outing to the E-Tram which comes about once a month in his area for people to deposit unwanted electrical goods.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th August 2022 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
recycling
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Diana
ace
What a great idea and shot!
September 20th, 2022
