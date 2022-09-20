Previous
So what’s this then? by rensala
213 / 365

So what’s this then?

My son (and the pooch) were both excited by an outing to the E-Tram which comes about once a month in his area for people to deposit unwanted electrical goods.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great idea and shot!
September 20th, 2022  
