‘I haven’t finished yet mum’ by rensala
244 / 365

‘I haven’t finished yet mum’

Candid on the underground yesterday - I just couldn’t help myself, the little girl was so cute in the way she was concentrating on whatever it was. Mum was very patient too.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
66% complete

