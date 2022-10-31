Sign up
253 / 365
Raffy
Raff is the 3-year old son of a friend of ours. Last night, at supper, I managed to capture him in his hidey hole where he escaped to with his mother’s phone.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
2
2
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
portrait
Diana
ace
Oh how adorable is this!
October 31st, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Great shot with a story. He is really focused.
October 31st, 2022
