Raffy by rensala
253 / 365

Raffy

Raff is the 3-year old son of a friend of ours. Last night, at supper, I managed to capture him in his hidey hole where he escaped to with his mother’s phone.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
Oh how adorable is this!
October 31st, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Great shot with a story. He is really focused.
October 31st, 2022  
