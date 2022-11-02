Previous
Next
Serenade on the Bridge by rensala
255 / 365

Serenade on the Bridge

On our walk into town this afternoon over the Kollonade Bridge in Piestany we encountered this gentleman singing, he was treat and reminiscent of Eric Clapton way back when.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super portrait of this singer entertaining whoever came by! fav
November 2nd, 2022  
Agnes ace
A great photo
November 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot, I would have stayed there and listened to him 👌🏼
November 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise