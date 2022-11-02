Sign up
255 / 365
Serenade on the Bridge
On our walk into town this afternoon over the Kollonade Bridge in Piestany we encountered this gentleman singing, he was treat and reminiscent of Eric Clapton way back when.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
musician
,
candid
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super portrait of this singer entertaining whoever came by! fav
November 2nd, 2022
Agnes
ace
A great photo
November 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot, I would have stayed there and listened to him 👌🏼
November 2nd, 2022
