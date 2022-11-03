Sign up
256 / 365
Fishy Reflections
There’s a lovely fish tank in the spa near the treatment rooms. So I don’t mind a wait now and again.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
716
photos
138
followers
256
following
Tags
reflections
,
fish
,
tank
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, do I spy a selfie there?
November 3rd, 2022
Judith Johnson
Nice to have something to look at while you wait
November 3rd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks - actually that’s not me, I had to blow it up to be sure
November 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool!
November 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Enjoys the relaxing treatments.
November 3rd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
thank you
November 3rd, 2022
