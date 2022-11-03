Previous
Fishy Reflections by rensala
256 / 365

Fishy Reflections

There’s a lovely fish tank in the spa near the treatment rooms. So I don’t mind a wait now and again.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
70% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot, do I spy a selfie there?
November 3rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Nice to have something to look at while you wait
November 3rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks - actually that’s not me, I had to blow it up to be sure
November 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Enjoys the relaxing treatments.
November 3rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys thank you
November 3rd, 2022  
