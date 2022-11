Things are looking up

The weather has turned. It was grey and then it rained. It’s still very mild for this time of the year so we didn’t let that deter us and so went for a walk across the bridge to the little town of Piestany. We had a home made (very hot) chicken soup and hubby (who was born in this part of the world) enjoyed ‘strapachki’ - a kind of gnocchi made with sheep’s cheese. He was in heaven.