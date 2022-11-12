Sign up
265 / 365
Father & Son 2?
I’m not quite sure what these guys were? Forgot to look. I’ve been Googling but haven’t found a match. Goats? Any ideas?
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
zoo
Maggiemae
ace
I would think a goat - he is well groomed. Looks like a statue!
November 12th, 2022
