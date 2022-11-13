Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
266 / 365
Live Football
It’s our first live game in almost three years. It felt very good to soak up the atmosphere. Our team were visitors so we had to keep a low profile. Especially in the last seconds when we scored and snatched the game.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
745
photos
138
followers
257
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Latest from all albums
314
162
264
315
163
265
266
316
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
stadium
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close