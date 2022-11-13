Previous
Live Football
Live Football

It’s our first live game in almost three years. It felt very good to soak up the atmosphere. Our team were visitors so we had to keep a low profile. Especially in the last seconds when we scored and snatched the game.
13th November 2022

Renee Salamon

