I want one by rensala
268 / 365

I want one

There were so many fabulous statues, ornaments and pottery at the garden centre today. All very expensive but it doesn’t cost anything to look.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Ingrid ace
Very nice! I like the light in your photo!
November 15th, 2022  
