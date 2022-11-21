Sign up
274 / 365
Hound in the Headlights
I’m not sure I could see much other than oncoming headlights when I took this shot the other night. I kinda like the sense of mystery and it reminded me of the b&w film noir theme
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
769
photos
141
followers
259
following
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
Tags
film
,
noir
,
bw-76
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope it had the sense to get out of the road.
November 21st, 2022
