Hound in the Headlights by rensala
Hound in the Headlights

I’m not sure I could see much other than oncoming headlights when I took this shot the other night. I kinda like the sense of mystery and it reminded me of the b&w film noir theme
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
I hope it had the sense to get out of the road.
November 21st, 2022  
