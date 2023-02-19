Sign up
Photo 365
Wedding Favour - FOR19
No need to comment - previously posted for sure as I remember the comments - I somehow managed to delete this from my calendar
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1036
photos
156
followers
220
following
102% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
,
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This one is numbered 365!
February 28th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
it’s now in my Themes album
February 28th, 2023
