Previous
Next
Happy Blue Forest Spirit - Rainbow 4 by rensala
Photo 378

Happy Blue Forest Spirit - Rainbow 4

This hand-crocheted wool on netted wooden frame piece from Nigerian artist Bubu Ogisi was displayed at the Uncommon Threads exhibition in Dubai.

4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise