Photo 384
Pussycat blues - Rainbow 10
Our next door neighbours lovely moggie
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
blue
,
moggie
,
rainbow2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a gorgeous looking cat.
March 10th, 2023
