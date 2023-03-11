Sign up
Photo 385
Indigo Abstract - Rainbow 11
I became obsessed with photographing the skyscrapers in Dubai. I loved their geometric shapes and colours.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Tags
abstract
,
architecture
,
indigo
,
rainbow2023
Maggiemae
ace
You must have so much to photograph here - the tall buildings, the life within the city, the entertainment, and the luxury!
March 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great abstract created by the architectural designs of the city!
March 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shapes and colours.
March 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice shapes and colours
March 11th, 2023
