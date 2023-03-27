Previous
I am Amaryllis - Rainbow 27 by rensala
I am Amaryllis - Rainbow 27

I shot this especially for my rainbow calendar. I’ve read that these stunning flowers are believed to mean pride, strength and determination as they stand tall above all other winter blooms. Amaryllis is also a Greek name which means 'to sparkle'.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
March 27th, 2023  
Brian ace
Exquisite
March 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2023  
Annie D ace
It's a beauty
March 27th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
My one is on its second flowering.....had 4 blooms this time.....such a lovely colour.
March 27th, 2023  
