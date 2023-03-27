Sign up
Photo 401
I am Amaryllis - Rainbow 27
I shot this especially for my rainbow calendar. I’ve read that these stunning flowers are believed to mean pride, strength and determination as they stand tall above all other winter blooms. Amaryllis is also a Greek name which means 'to sparkle'.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1117
photos
159
followers
221
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
,
rainbow2023
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
March 27th, 2023
Brian
ace
Exquisite
March 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2023
Annie D
ace
It's a beauty
March 27th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
My one is on its second flowering.....had 4 blooms this time.....such a lovely colour.
March 27th, 2023
