Photo 424
Is there life AFTER chocolate?
Tough word of the day today so combining it with my all time favourite foods
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1187
photos
161
followers
223
following
Tags
chocolate
,
after
,
mfpiac-121
,
april23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Yum, squirrel poo.
April 19th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Good collage lots of chocolate.
April 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely collage
April 19th, 2023
