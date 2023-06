Anyone remember this one by the Marcels? Elvis sang it too, among many others. The shot is of the ceiling of the Royal Albert Hall taken from where I was sitting at yesterday’s performance of the Cinderella ballet, and the inspiration for the song title. It neatly finishes my week of colours and now I have to think of a song title theme for the last week of the month. Anyone have any ideas? I’ve done Flowers, Pets, Sun-related and Colours so far.