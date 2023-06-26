Previous
While my guitar gently weeps by rensala
While my guitar gently weeps

I’ve decided on musical instruments for my last few days of song titles and it will give me a chance to delve into archives. This one from the Beatles - if you have time, the video is fabulous.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VJDJs9dumZI
Renee Salamon

Steve Chappell ace
Great capture, and a fantastic video. Thank you for sharing!
June 26th, 2023  
