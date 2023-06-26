Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 492
While my guitar gently weeps
I’ve decided on musical instruments for my last few days of song titles and it will give me a chance to delve into archives. This one from the Beatles - if you have time, the video is fabulous.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VJDJs9dumZI
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1390
photos
164
followers
226
following
134% complete
View this month »
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Latest from all albums
489
490
356
540
541
491
357
492
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
guitar
,
songtitle
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture, and a fantastic video. Thank you for sharing!
June 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close