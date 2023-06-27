Previous
Guitar Man by rensala
Photo 493

Guitar Man

I’m finding out there are lots of guitar songs and quite a few guitar shots too in my archives.

This particular song is by Kip Moore who I must admit I didn’t know.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=kip+moore+guitar+man&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-gb&client=safari#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:e90c7c19,vid:GV80pGCxuYM
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise