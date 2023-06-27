Sign up
Previous
Photo 493
Guitar Man
I’m finding out there are lots of guitar songs and quite a few guitar shots too in my archives.
This particular song is by Kip Moore who I must admit I didn’t know.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=kip+moore+guitar+man&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-gb&client=safari#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:e90c7c19,vid:GV80pGCxuYM
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1393
photos
164
followers
226
following
135% complete
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
540
541
491
357
542
492
358
493
Tags
guitar
,
songtitle
