Photo 504
Shame about the golfers
Although as it’s a golf club I decided not to erase them
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
outdoors
,
lavender
Diana
ace
I love this wonderful capture, I was not aware that you are a golfer too ;-)
July 8th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Very nice
July 8th, 2023
