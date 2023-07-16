Previous
Violets by rensala
Violets

My sis loves her violets - they sit on her kitchen window sill enjoying the sun and the light. A little faffing here to set them off the trees in the garden rather than the sill.
Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
They look very pretty and healthy! I've never done so well with violets.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
Christine Sztukowski
love the violet color
Diana ace
Beautifully faffed!
