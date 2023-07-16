Sign up
Previous
Photo 512
Violets
My sis loves her violets - they sit on her kitchen window sill enjoying the sun and the light. A little faffing here to set them off the trees in the garden rather than the sill.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1450
photos
165
followers
226
following
Tags
flowers
,
outdoors
,
violets
Mags
ace
They look very pretty and healthy! I've never done so well with violets.
July 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
love the violet color
July 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully faffed!
July 16th, 2023
