Previous
Photo 517
And now for some in my garden …
The geraniums and petunias survived the elements whilst I was away😊 quite a few of our other plants sadly didn’t
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
9
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1466
photos
165
followers
226
following
141% complete
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
381
515
565
516
566
382
567
517
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st July 2023 5:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
outdoor
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov of your wonderful colourful flowers!
July 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They look so pretty. Always difficult to manage plants when you are away.
July 21st, 2023
KV
ace
Beautiful colors.
July 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful plant!
July 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
They are so lovely!
July 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
they did well Renee , you've missed some glorious weather ....not !!!
July 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
July 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Love
July 21st, 2023
