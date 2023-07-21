Previous
And now for some in my garden … by rensala
And now for some in my garden …

The geraniums and petunias survived the elements whilst I was away😊 quite a few of our other plants sadly didn’t
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala



Beryl Lloyd
A great pov of your wonderful colourful flowers!
July 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
They look so pretty. Always difficult to manage plants when you are away.
July 21st, 2023  
KV
Beautiful colors.
July 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
A beautiful plant!
July 21st, 2023  
Mags
They are so lovely!
July 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
they did well Renee , you've missed some glorious weather ....not !!!
July 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful pic!
July 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Love
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
