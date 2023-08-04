Sign up
Photo 531
Welcoming Committee
The statue of VVG stands proud as you walk down the wide path leading to the monastery in St Rémy. It’s a real beauty, he is carrying bunches of sunflowers.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
3
1
Tags
b&w
,
statue
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great statue.
August 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous statue and shot.
August 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super statue - so rough and rugged , so much pain and bewilderment in those features ! fav, clutching his beloved Sunflowers
August 4th, 2023
