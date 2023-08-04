Previous
Welcoming Committee by rensala
Welcoming Committee

The statue of VVG stands proud as you walk down the wide path leading to the monastery in St Rémy. It’s a real beauty, he is carrying bunches of sunflowers.
4th August 2023

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great statue.
August 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous statue and shot.
August 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super statue - so rough and rugged , so much pain and bewilderment in those features ! fav, clutching his beloved Sunflowers
August 4th, 2023  
