Photo 530
Olive Groves
Throughout the grounds of the monastery in St Rémy they have posters and descriptions of VVG paintings. A bit like a treasure hunt 😊
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Photo Details
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks like a great treasure hunt Renee
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !
August 3rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful shot. We saw pictures of his like this in Auvers, when we visited a friend some years ago.
August 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely to see.
August 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
How wonderful!
August 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2023
