Vincent’s Room by rensala
Photo 529

Vincent’s Room

This is a re-creation of the room VVG occupied at the Sanatorium in St Rémy.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Pat Knowles ace
I think he would have loved that floor!
August 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sad!
August 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
It has the light for painting. Lovely capture!
August 2nd, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Very emotive, we saw a similar re-creation at the Van Gogh experience in London a while back.
August 2nd, 2023  
