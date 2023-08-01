Previous
Cloister by rensala
Cloister

This is the Monastery Saint-Paul de Mausole in St Rémy where Van Gogh spent some of his last years in the Sanatorium.
Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Such a tragic life, but such a beautiful place.
August 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective. Visiting this monastery knowing that Van Gogh spent some time there adds so much interest.
August 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov - but so sad!
August 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
A beautiful courtyard and POV!
August 1st, 2023  
